Reviewing NSTS Bancorp (NSTS) & The Competition

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) is one of 106 publicly-traded companies in the "Federal savings institutions" industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NSTS Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

NSTS Bancorp has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp’s peers have a beta of 0.31, meaning that their average stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NSTS Bancorp 2.54% 0.25% 0.08% NSTS Bancorp Competitors 14.72% 7.43% 0.78%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NSTS Bancorp and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million $30,000.00 286.43 NSTS Bancorp Competitors $1.19 billion $262.87 million 19.37

NSTS Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for NSTS Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp Competitors 376 1698 1174 49 2.27

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 120.07%. Given NSTS Bancorp’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NSTS Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

NSTS Bancorp peers beat NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

NSTS Bancorp Company Profile

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

