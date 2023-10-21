Reviewing Sasol (SASOF) and Its Competitors

Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Free Report) is one of 127 public companies in the “Specialty Chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sasol to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sasol and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol N/A N/A 0.28 Sasol Competitors $3.40 billion $228.66 million -7.16

Sasol’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sasol. Sasol is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 0 0 0 N/A Sasol Competitors 847 3060 3768 14 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sasol and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 55.16%. Given Sasol’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sasol has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A Sasol Competitors -18.66% -33.20% -2.75%

Dividends

Sasol pays an annual dividend of $18.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 134.1%. Sasol pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Specialty Chemicals” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 93.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sasol is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.8% of Sasol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.9% of shares of all “Specialty Chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sasol beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid. The company also provides linear alkyl benzene, sulfonate, fatty alcohols, alkoxylates, ether sulfates, solvents, dispersants, diluents esters, macrogol/PEG, AHA esters, waxes, dispersants, diluents, ethanol, isopropyl, acetone, MIBK and ethyl acetate, C6-C20+ and guerbet alcohols, ethoxylates, propoxylates, carboxylates, sulfates, sulfonates, LAS salts, paraffins, and ethylene oxide. In addition, it offers alcohols, esters, ethers, carboxylic acids, surfactants, oil and water soluble polyglycols, formulation and surface modifiers, solvents and coalescents, wax cuts, blends and forms, FT hard waxes, waxes and blends, lubrication packages, plasticizers, nucleators, release agents, emulsifiers, dispersants, wetting agents, tank-mix adjuvant components, fertiliser additives, specialty solvents, specialty grade acetone, MEK, various ethanol blends, n and i-propanol and butanol, various C4+ alcohols, ethyl and butyl acrylate monomers, octene, hexene, and pentene. Further, it explores, develops, produces, markets, and distributes natural oil and gas, and associated products; markets fuels and lubricants; develops lower-carbon energy solutions; operates coal mines; trades and transports oil, petrochemicals, and chemical products and derivatives; and provides engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

