Reviewing Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.67, suggesting that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.6% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -114.79% -31.12% -11.32% LegalZoom.com -1.47% 0.80% 0.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and LegalZoom.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.39 -$89.26 million ($27.95) -0.15 LegalZoom.com $619.98 million 3.14 -$48.73 million ($0.04) -253.50

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. LegalZoom.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Stronghold Digital Mining and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 LegalZoom.com 1 1 5 0 2.57

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus target price of $17.88, suggesting a potential upside of 325.60%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 46.52%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

