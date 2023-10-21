Reviewing Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) & JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY)

JTEKT (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Free Report) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of JTEKT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get JTEKT alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JTEKT and Westport Fuel Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JTEKT N/A N/A N/A $370.33 0.07 Westport Fuel Systems $305.70 million 0.30 -$32.69 million ($3.07) -1.74

Profitability

JTEKT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westport Fuel Systems. Westport Fuel Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than JTEKT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares JTEKT and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JTEKT N/A N/A N/A Westport Fuel Systems -16.64% -24.90% -12.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for JTEKT and Westport Fuel Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JTEKT 0 1 0 0 2.00 Westport Fuel Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 232.40%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than JTEKT.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats JTEKT on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JTEKT

(Get Free Report)

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and units/components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, spider, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley and drive plates; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system, shifters, and solenoid valves. The company also provides sensor systems comprising peripherals for social infrastructures; products for the research and development field, including semiconductor transducers, load cells, DC amplifiers, and pressure transducer for welding guns and indicators; medical equipment, such as pressure sensors for dialyzers; and heat-resistant lithium-ion capacitors. In addition, it offers ball and roller bearings; and oil seals and precision mechanical equipments. Further, the company provides machine tools, such as grinders, machining and gear skiving centers, and cutting machines. It offers its products under the JTEKT, KOYO, and TOYODA brands. The company operates in Japan, Africa, Europe, North America, Asia, Oceania, South America, and internationally. JTEKT Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Aichi, Japan.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Free Report)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer and Independent Aftermarket segments. It offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and engages in the light and heavy-duty original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, and fuel storage activities. The company also provides Westport High Pressure Direct Injection 2.0, a fully integrated LNG fuel systems that enables diesel engines using primarily natural gas fuel to match the power, torque, and fuel economy benefits found in traditional compression ignition engines, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Its products and services are used for passenger cars; light-, medium-, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as off-road applications.; and cryogenics and hydrogen applications under the BRC Gas Equipment, Westport HPDI, OMVL, Prins, GFi Control systems, Emer, Zavoli, TA Gas Technology, Valtek, AFS, and STAKO brands. The company was formerly known as Westport Innovations Inc. and changed its name to Westport Fuel Systems Inc. in June 2016. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for JTEKT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTEKT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.