Reviewing WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) & Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

WuXi AppTec (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares WuXi AppTec and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International 11.58% 18.99% 7.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WuXi AppTec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Charles River Laboratories International 0 4 7 0 2.64

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for WuXi AppTec and Charles River Laboratories International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus target price of $236.08, indicating a potential upside of 27.33%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than WuXi AppTec.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WuXi AppTec and Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WuXi AppTec N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International $4.18 billion 2.28 $486.23 million $9.43 19.66

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than WuXi AppTec.

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats WuXi AppTec on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others. It offers contract research, development, and manufacturing organization services for new drug development from discovery to commercial covering various categories for various synthetic molecular modalities, including small molecules, oligonucleotides, peptides, and complex conjugates; and biology services and solutions that support stand-alone and integrated projects from target discovery to candidate selection and into the clinic. The company also provides seamless drug and medical device testing services from preclinical testing to clinical trials; an integrated end-to-end solution to accelerate time to market for cell and gene therapies; drug discovery services to pharmaceutical and biotech customers; and clinical testing services. WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells rodent research model strains and purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates, including research models, genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification and validation of novel targets, chemical compounds, and antibodies through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, such as toxicology, pathology, safety pharmacology, bioanalysis, drug metabolism, and pharmacokinetics services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile pharmaceuticals and consumer products. This segment also offers specialized testing of biologics that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free (SPF) fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company also provides contract vivarium operation services to biopharmaceutical clients. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

