Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Financial Contrast

Rockhopper Exploration (OTCMKTS:RCKHF – Get Free Report) and Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rockhopper Exploration and Callon Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockhopper Exploration N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum $3.23 billion 0.83 $1.21 billion $15.12 2.59

Callon Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Rockhopper Exploration.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Callon Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rockhopper Exploration and Callon Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockhopper Exploration N/A N/A N/A Callon Petroleum 35.11% 21.41% 11.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Rockhopper Exploration and Callon Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockhopper Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A Callon Petroleum 0 2 5 0 2.71

Callon Petroleum has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.00%. Given Callon Petroleum’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Callon Petroleum is more favorable than Rockhopper Exploration.

Summary

Callon Petroleum beats Rockhopper Exploration on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rockhopper Exploration

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin. It also holds 100% working interest in the PL011, PL012, and PL014 production licenses in the South Falkland Basin. Rockhopper Exploration plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Wiltshire, the United Kingdom.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

