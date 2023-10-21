Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $6.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Rover Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles Wickers sold 24,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $158,667.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,397.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,091 shares of company stock worth $868,771. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Rover Group by 276.5% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 40,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $676,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 1,700.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 204,776 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rover Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Rover Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $6.74 on Monday. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.25 and a beta of 1.46.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.98 million. Rover Group had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rover Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

