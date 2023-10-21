Ryman Healthcare (RYHTY) vs. Its Peers Critical Review

Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Free Report) is one of 65 public companies in the “Medical Care Facilities” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Ryman Healthcare to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A 9.74 Ryman Healthcare Competitors $2.49 billion $44.63 million 314.49

Ryman Healthcare’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Ryman Healthcare. Ryman Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryman Healthcare Competitors 142 953 1271 3 2.48

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ryman Healthcare and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies have a potential upside of 25.44%. Given Ryman Healthcare’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ryman Healthcare has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.9% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Medical Care Facilities” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ryman Healthcare and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Healthcare N/A N/A N/A Ryman Healthcare Competitors 4.21% -12.42% 1.58%

Dividends

Ryman Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ryman Healthcare pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Medical Care Facilities” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.9% and pay out 57.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Ryman Healthcare competitors beat Ryman Healthcare on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services. Its villages also provide all-weather bowling green, indoor heated swimming pool and spa, gym, internal atrium, beauty and hair salons, library, dining area, bar, lounges, croquet laws, shops, and movie theatre facilities. The company owns and operates retirement village units and care units. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

