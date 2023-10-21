Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.41.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.28. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

As of June 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 392 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 253 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 45 senior housing communities (Senior Housing Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 13 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 11 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

