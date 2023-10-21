Sanofi to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Sanofi in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.35. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.52 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.47 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 16.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Sanofi by 7.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 267,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,416,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

