Scepter (BRZL) vs. Its Rivals Head to Head Comparison

Scepter (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) is one of 165 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Scepter to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Scepter and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Scepter N/A N/A -10.71 Scepter Competitors $1.62 billion $40.90 million 301.07

Scepter’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Scepter. Scepter is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scepter 0 0 0 0 N/A Scepter Competitors 457 1911 2505 40 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Scepter and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 21.01%. Given Scepter’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scepter has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Scepter and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scepter N/A N/A N/A Scepter Competitors -34.84% -249.95% -11.83%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scepter competitors beat Scepter on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Scepter

Scepter Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc. and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc. Scepter Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

