SCI Engineered Materials (SCIA) and The Competition Head-To-Head Analysis

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) is one of 19 public companies in the “Electrical industrial apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare SCI Engineered Materials to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.0% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $23.47 million $1.96 million 9.77 SCI Engineered Materials Competitors $542.26 million -$57.14 million 16.51

Risk & Volatility

SCI Engineered Materials’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than SCI Engineered Materials. SCI Engineered Materials is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCI Engineered Materials’ rivals have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A SCI Engineered Materials Competitors 50 437 664 24 2.56

As a group, “Electrical industrial apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 182.17%. Given SCI Engineered Materials’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCI Engineered Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 7.86% 21.64% 16.26% SCI Engineered Materials Competitors -34.85% -3.55% -1.16%

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. distributes its products directly, as well as through manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

