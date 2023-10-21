Scotiabank Cuts Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Price Target to C$10.25

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TCN opened at C$9.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.36. Tricon Residential has a one year low of C$9.21 and a one year high of C$12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$166.65 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.6721536 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.67%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Featured Stories

