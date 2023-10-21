Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $35.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 44806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.40.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.55.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sealed Air

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

In other news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.85 per share, with a total value of $338,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,285,486. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.61.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.