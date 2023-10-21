Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Endeavor Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Endeavor Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EDR. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Endeavor Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Endeavor Group has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $26.26.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 33.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,985,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,114,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,350,000 after purchasing an additional 429,390 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 53.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,297,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,409 shares during the period. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,778.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,461 shares of company stock worth $17,282,783 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.