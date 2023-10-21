Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.69. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $16.31 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $142.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.89. The company has a market capitalization of $415.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $116.33 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

