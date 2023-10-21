Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 94 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares in the company, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.19.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

