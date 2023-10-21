Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) PT Lowered to $26.00 at Citigroup

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $34.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.21.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.59. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $32.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.01.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.94 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,085.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 1,990 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $42,944.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 81,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,288.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Jeffery Tolnar sold 1,975 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $42,778.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 62,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,085.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 4,053.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,254,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,195 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 160.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,942,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,440,000 after buying an additional 3,663,343 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,288,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,106 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,964,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 107.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,466,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,637 shares during the period.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

