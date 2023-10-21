Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Shopify in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.
Shopify Price Performance
Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.19 billion.
