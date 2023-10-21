Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) and S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Critical Comparison

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) and Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for S&P Global and Singapore Exchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global 0 0 14 0 3.00 Singapore Exchange 1 0 0 0 1.00

S&P Global presently has a consensus target price of $412.14, indicating a potential upside of 17.74%. Given S&P Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe S&P Global is more favorable than Singapore Exchange.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global 19.46% 10.45% 6.18% Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&P Global and Singapore Exchange’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares S&P Global and Singapore Exchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global $11.18 billion 9.96 $3.25 billion $7.24 48.35 Singapore Exchange N/A N/A N/A $0.30 23.53

S&P Global has higher revenue and earnings than Singapore Exchange. Singapore Exchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than S&P Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.5% of S&P Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Singapore Exchange shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of S&P Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

S&P Global pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Singapore Exchange pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. S&P Global pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Singapore Exchange pays out 94.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. S&P Global has increased its dividend for 51 consecutive years.

Summary

S&P Global beats Singapore Exchange on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions. The S&P Global Ratings segment operates as an independent provider of credit ratings, research, and analytics, offering investors and other market participants information, ratings, and benchmarks. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment is an index provider that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The S&P Global Commodity Insights segment provides information and benchmark prices for the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Global Market Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions. This segment offers Desktop, a product suite that provides data, analytics, and third-party research; Data and Advisory Solutions for research, reference data, market data, derived analytics, and valuation services; Enterprise Solutions, software and workflow solutions; and Credit & Risk Solutions for selling Ratings' credit ratings and related data and research. The S&P Global Mobility segment provides solutions serving the full automotive value chain, including vehicle manufacturers (OEMs), automotive suppliers, mobility service providers, retailers, consumers, and finance and insurance companies. The S&P Global Engineering Solutions segment offers engineering standards and related technical knowledge, including product design to provide information and insight to design products, optimize engineering projects and outcomes, solve technical problems, and address complex supply chain issues. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Singapore Exchange

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Equities segment provides issuer, securities trading and clearing, securities settlement and depository management, derivatives trading and clearing, and collateral management services. The Data, Connectivity, and Indices segment offers market data, connectivity, and indices services. The company offers counterparty guarantee, and depository and related services for securities and derivatives transactions; bond trading services; front-line regulatory functions; and computer and software maintenance services. It also provides an electronic foreign exchange trading solutions and platform; electronic communication network; FX platform and support services; and management consultancy services for index activities. In addition, the company offers membership and management services to related corporations; distributes bulk freight market indices and information; and operates an electricity market, as well as provides administration services for index calculation, risk analyses, and financial research. Singapore Exchange Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Singapore.

