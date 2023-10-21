Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 424,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 63,092 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Skyworks Solutions worth $46,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.5 %

SWKS stock opened at $92.19 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $80.08 and a one year high of $123.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.80 and a 200-day moving average of $105.16.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

Insider Transactions at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock worth $6,225,401. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.