SNC-Lavalin Group (SNCAF) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Free Report) is one of 124 publicly-traded companies in the “Engineering & Construction” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SNC-Lavalin Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A 15.48 SNC-Lavalin Group Competitors $1.53 billion $21.98 million 210.44

SNC-Lavalin Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SNC-Lavalin Group. SNC-Lavalin Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SNC-Lavalin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 SNC-Lavalin Group Competitors 176 1422 3121 76 2.65

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SNC-Lavalin Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

SNC-Lavalin Group presently has a consensus target price of $32.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies have a potential upside of 31.72%. Given SNC-Lavalin Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SNC-Lavalin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SNC-Lavalin Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SNC-Lavalin Group N/A N/A N/A SNC-Lavalin Group Competitors 1.24% -4.70% 1.93%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.1% of SNC-Lavalin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of shares of all “Engineering & Construction” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SNC-Lavalin Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. SNC-Lavalin Group pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering & Construction” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 38.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. SNC-Lavalin Group lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

SNC-Lavalin Group peers beat SNC-Lavalin Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering Services, Nuclear, O&M, Linxon, LSTK Projects, and Capital. The Engineering Services segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, building and places, defense, water, industrial and mining, and power and renewables sectors. The Nuclear segment offers consultancy, field, technology, spare parts, reactor support, and decommissioning and waste management services, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction management services for clients across the nuclear life cycle; and new-build and full refurbishment services for reactors. The O&M segment provides operations, maintenance, and asset management solutions for bridges, transit systems, highways, and buildings and industrial plants, including power plants, water supply and treatment systems, and desalination plants, as well as postal services and ships. The Linxon segment provides engineering, procurement, management, and construction services for execution of alternative current power substations, including expansions and electrification through repetitive EPC offerings for various markets, including utilities, renewables, conventional generation, transportation, and data centers. The LSTK Projects segment undertakes construction contracts for the mass transit, and mining and metallurgy project. The Capital segment engages in the developing of projects, arranging financing, investing in equity, undertaking complex financial modeling, and managing its infrastructure investments, such as bridges and highways, mass transit systems, power facilities, energy infrastructure, water treatment plants, and social infrastructure. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. was founded in 1911 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

