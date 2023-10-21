SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $235.52.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $299.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $253.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $300.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier bought 875 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $82.90 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. Analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

