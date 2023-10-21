SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at Piper Sandler

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $131.00 target price (down from $254.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $253.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $305.00 to $200.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $235.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52 week low of $72.37 and a 52 week high of $345.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.68.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 18.19%. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.10 per share, with a total value of $157,587.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

