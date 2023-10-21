SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Lowered to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $253.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.52.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SEDG stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $72.37 and a 1 year high of $345.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.68.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after buying an additional 893,639 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,364,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after buying an additional 321,509 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

