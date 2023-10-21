Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 7.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other Southern Copper news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sanchez Mejorada Enri Castillo sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $195,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,992. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,613.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Copper Price Performance

SCCO stock opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $87.59.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 34.86%. Analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

