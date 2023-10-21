Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Trading 2.7% Higher

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.18 and last traded at $74.18. Approximately 6,954 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 113,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.21.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. CL King upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $562.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.73 million. Stepan had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Stepan’s payout ratio is 64.32%.

In other Stepan news, Director Randall S. Dearth sold 590 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $51,442.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,210 shares in the company, valued at $890,209.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,951,000 after purchasing an additional 112,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,527,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,762,000 after acquiring an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,308,000 after acquiring an additional 125,582 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,128,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,881,000 after acquiring an additional 58,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 7.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 647,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 44,123 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

