StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

STEP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.50.

StepStone Group Price Performance

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $178.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $111,645.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason P. Ment sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $111,645.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,725.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James Lim sold 18,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $575,215.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834,055 shares in the company, valued at $212,880,813.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,419 shares of company stock worth $4,274,996. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

