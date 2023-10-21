Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Wayfair (NYSE:W)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on W. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $39.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.03.

Wayfair Stock Performance

W stock opened at $43.89 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $90.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.55.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair will post -7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,587 shares in the company, valued at $16,964,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 14,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $810,393.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,113,566.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,358 shares of company stock valued at $4,138,054 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of W. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in Wayfair by 43.5% during the first quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $755,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 628.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 18,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately fourty million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Stories

