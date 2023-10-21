Stock Traders Buy High Volume of APA Call Options (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 79,659 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 518% compared to the average volume of 12,885 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of APA in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get APA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on APA

APA Trading Down 2.6 %

APA stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.50. APA has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $50.58.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Institutional Trading of APA

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth approximately $513,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 86.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,885 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.