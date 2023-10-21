Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,210 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 479% compared to the typical volume of 382 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $79.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.00. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $15.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.42 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.79% and a negative net margin of 69.38%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Victoria Vakiener sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total value of $40,811.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,256.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $1,624,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,768,824.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia; ARO-HSD, which is completed phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC2, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of dyslipidemia cystic fibrosis; ARO-C3 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of complement component 3; ARO-DUX4, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of COVID-19; ARO-RAGE, which is in phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive or inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MMP7 that is in phase 1/2a clinical trial for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

