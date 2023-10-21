StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPE. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325,300 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 1,399.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 217,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202,574 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 166,979 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

