StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NYSE:AMPE opened at $2.87 on Thursday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
