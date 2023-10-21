StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52.
ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.
