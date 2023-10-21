StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $0.36 on Thursday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $15.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.52.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ContraFect will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

