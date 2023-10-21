StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th.

PFSweb Stock Up 0.1 %

PFSW opened at $7.49 on Thursday. PFSweb has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $170.40 million, a PE ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.34.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.92 million during the quarter. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in PFSweb in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb during the second quarter worth about $68,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Canada, and India. The company offers order to cash service, which provides distributed order orchestration and payment processing; order fulfillment services; contact center services that are focused on providing essential services, such as order entry, returns authorization, product inquiry, and order tracking, as well as iCommerce Agent, an application where agents provides customer service functions, such as placing orders, checking order status, facilitating returns, initiating upsell and cross sell, managing escalations, and gathering voice of the customer information.

