StockNews.com Upgrades Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) to Hold

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Turbine

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,264,560.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $211,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 395.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

