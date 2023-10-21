Strs Ohio Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 138.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,007,000 after purchasing an additional 197,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after acquiring an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,216,000 after acquiring an additional 27,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,249,000 after acquiring an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,002,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,337,000 after acquiring an additional 269,286 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Nomura Instinet started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.88.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $601,174.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 2,968 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.79, for a total value of $833,384.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,196.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.05, for a total transaction of $316,875.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,174.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,091 shares of company stock worth $2,815,408. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $248.58 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.64 and a 52-week high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.67.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.22. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 35.13% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.37 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

