Strs Ohio Sells 20,844 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,844 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.11% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 4.8% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 18,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $571,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 10,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $571,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,125,569.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,977 shares of company stock worth $2,987,694. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.21 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.76. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.54). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

