Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 18,059 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,305,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,059 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Royalty Pharma worth $40,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma during the second quarter worth $221,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 13.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after buying an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the second quarter valued at $819,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 66.3% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 827,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,420,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 1.7 %

RPRX opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29. Royalty Pharma plc has a fifty-two week low of $25.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 29.03%. The company had revenue of $545.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.52 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 186.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

