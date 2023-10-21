Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 582,891 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 134,256 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of NetApp worth $44,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in NetApp by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 464 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total transaction of $69,314.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $691,676.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock worth $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.35.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

