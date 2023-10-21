Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 84,303 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Best Buy worth $48,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Best Buy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 204,638 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after acquiring an additional 70,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.67.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.2 %

BBY stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.54.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,948 shares of company stock worth $9,431,332. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

