Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $44.90 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,048 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 142,637 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $44,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 47.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,711 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LVS opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

