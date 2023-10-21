Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $46.15 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 396,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,878 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Atmos Energy worth $46,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.46 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a 200-day moving average of $115.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $662.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ATO shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATO

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.