Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 174,969 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 174,969 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.34% of UDR worth $47,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UDR by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UDR shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of UDR from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of UDR from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $34.70 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

