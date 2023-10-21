Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,700 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of LPL Financial worth $46,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in LPL Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in LPL Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LPLA shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPL Financial

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,475,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.03, for a total transaction of $88,260.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,475,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,341,622. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA stock opened at $221.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.87 and a 200 day moving average of $217.98. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.00 and a 52 week high of $271.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

