Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 26,985 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,985 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $42,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 89.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,290,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,830 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 33.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,071,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,947,000 after buying an additional 774,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $135,367,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 110.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,253,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,342,000 after buying an additional 658,130 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $118,537,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLT. Citigroup increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLT opened at $238.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $263.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $948.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.21 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 25.61%. Research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

