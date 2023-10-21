Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 30,602 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,602 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $49,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LH. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.9% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 7,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $172.21 and a 12-month high of $222.33. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

Several research firms have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $257.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.55.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

