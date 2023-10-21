Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 88,348 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,348 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.23% of Brown & Brown worth $44,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,488,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares during the period. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.82 and a 52-week high of $74.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $67.76.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

