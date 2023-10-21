Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 63,238 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.27% of LKQ worth $41,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 30.6% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 461,727 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after purchasing an additional 108,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 107.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 23.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,693 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.1% in the second quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,486 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares in the company, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

