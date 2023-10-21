Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.5% during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $18.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunnova Energy International traded as low as $9.67 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 910,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 4,216,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.74.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider William J. Berger sold 47,150 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $842,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,864.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.61.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $166.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 37.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

