Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Position Reduced by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,440 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,378 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sunrun worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 103,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sunrun by 37.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.85 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 2.35.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $27,537.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $30,754.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,256,386.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $27,537.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 410,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,488,111. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RUN. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Sunrun from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $27.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.55.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

